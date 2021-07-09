UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 135,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $606,000.

Shares of ECH opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

