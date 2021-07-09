UBS Group AG Sells 121,786 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CADE stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

