UBS Group AG Sells 121,786 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,786 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,772,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

