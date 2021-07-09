UBS Group AG Sells 18,170 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of MAG Silver worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAG opened at $20.19 on Friday. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.88 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

