UBS Group AG Sells 20,360 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTGX. Northland Securities increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $45.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.87. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

