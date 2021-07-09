UBS Group AG Sells 236,649 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,649 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXT. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,253,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.63. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.