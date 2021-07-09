UBS Group AG Sells 27,152 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,152 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Herman Miller by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Herman Miller by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLHR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MLHR opened at $45.34 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

