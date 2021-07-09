UBS Group AG Sells 32,229 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after buying an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 243,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,206 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFS opened at $21.62 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

