UBS Group AG Sells 3,486 Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.83% of Barrons 400 ETF worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFOR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Barrons 400 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Barrons 400 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Get Barrons 400 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BFOR opened at $58.40 on Friday. Barrons 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrons 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrons 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.