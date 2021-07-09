UBS Group AG Sells 6,876 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares in the company, valued at $44,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,588. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.