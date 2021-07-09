UBS Group AG Sells 69,784 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INOV opened at $33.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

