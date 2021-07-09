UBS Group AG Takes $1.10 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO opened at $34.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

