UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Global X China Consumer ETF worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIQ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Shares of Global X China Consumer ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

