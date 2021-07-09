UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.43 million, a PE ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

