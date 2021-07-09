UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

