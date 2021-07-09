UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,890,418 shares.The stock last traded at $14.97 and had previously closed at $14.68.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

