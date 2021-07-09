UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ING Groep stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 308,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.95.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

