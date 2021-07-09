UCA Coin (UCA) Price Hits $0.0015

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One UCA Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $16,596.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00117659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00163287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.41 or 1.00094412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.46 or 0.00950460 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,313,097,474 coins and its circulating supply is 2,035,368,849 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com . UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

