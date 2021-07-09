UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UCB stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $106.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224. UCB has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

