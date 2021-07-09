UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,099.00

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,099 ($14.36) and last traded at GBX 1,074 ($14.03), with a volume of 108978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,075 ($14.04).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) price target on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,019.81.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.