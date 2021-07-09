Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.05% of Ultra Clean worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,132 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,107. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.