Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,402.03 ($31.38). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,356 ($30.78), with a volume of 130,965 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULE shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,404.17 ($31.41).

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.02.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce bought 2,500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($26.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

