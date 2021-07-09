unFederalReserve (eRSDL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.57 Million

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded 5% lower against the dollar. unFederalReserve has a market capitalization of $51.25 million and $3.57 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One unFederalReserve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00054249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.00876093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005323 BTC.

unFederalReserve Coin Profile

unFederalReserve is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 377,446,885 coins. unFederalReserve’s official website is www.unfederalreserve.com . unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

Buying and Selling unFederalReserve

