UNICORN Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $83,296.83 and $30.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000715 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 156.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

