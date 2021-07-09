Unifi Protocol DAO Market Capitalization Reaches $27.06 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $27.06 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $6.51 or 0.00019150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00267036 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,091 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.