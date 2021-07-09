UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $453.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will report sales of $453.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $428.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF opened at $216.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.96.

UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

