UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by 566.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.22. 30,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,037. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.