Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $22.27 on Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.27 or 0.00066579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $23.30 million and approximately $89,929.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00046350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00120879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00163730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,422.94 or 0.99904284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.42 or 0.00939835 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,258 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

