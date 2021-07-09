Unify Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,268.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $24,667.00 and $11,268.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00397804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

