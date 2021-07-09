UniLend (UFT) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $18.56 million and $802,361.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00055441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.83 or 0.00922561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

