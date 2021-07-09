Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Purchases £129.78 in Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,326 ($56.52) per share, with a total value of £129.78 ($169.56).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,219 ($55.12) per share, with a total value of £126.57 ($165.36).

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,290 ($56.05). 898,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,274.36. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,524.17 ($59.11).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

