Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,353,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,824,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 326.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

