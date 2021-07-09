Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.45.

UNP traded up $3.85 on Friday, hitting $222.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,621. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $164.66 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

