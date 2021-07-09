United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,972,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after buying an additional 136,845 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.39 on Friday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

