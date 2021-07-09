United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) declared an annual dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2854 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

United Microelectronics has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,698. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Macquarie raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

