United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,544,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $306.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.82. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $354.60.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

