United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.64.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NYSE USM opened at $36.12 on Friday. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

