UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4,765.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,522,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 13,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.79. 58,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,605. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $287.10 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $388.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.