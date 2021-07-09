UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.22.

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $386.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $287.10 and a one year high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

