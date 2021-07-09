Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.18.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after buying an additional 65,421 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

