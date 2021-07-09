UnMarshal 24-Hour Volume Tops $502,794.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00004503 BTC on major exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $502,794.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00121048 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,028.85 or 1.00225598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.34 or 0.00949400 BTC.

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

