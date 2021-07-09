Uptrennd (1UP) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $229,827.24 and $64.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

