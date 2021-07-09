UREEQA (URQA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $251,104.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. UREEQA has a market cap of $735,592.65 and $251,104.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00163116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.63 or 0.99758986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00948592 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

