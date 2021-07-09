Urus (URUS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Urus has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $207,764.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Urus coin can currently be bought for about $8.48 or 0.00025019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Urus

Urus is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

