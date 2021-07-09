Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $11,960.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,094,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,524,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

USIO traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 19,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,823. Usio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $155.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Usio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Usio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.