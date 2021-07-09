UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.00. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 1,410,966 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in UTStarcom by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in UTStarcom by 444.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in UTStarcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

