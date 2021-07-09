UTU Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $411,346.00 (UTU)

UTU Protocol (CURRENCY:UTU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, UTU Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One UTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $411,346.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00055027 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.37 or 0.00903663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005234 BTC.

UTU Protocol Profile

UTU Protocol is a coin. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 coins. The official website for UTU Protocol is protocol.utu.io . UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UTU_trust . The official message board for UTU Protocol is utu-trust.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Technologies is based in Kenya, UTU was founded to offer a different, social-relationship based approach to establishing trust, rather than scores, aggregated reviews and ratings in order to transform the sharing economy into a trust economy. For this purpose, UTU Technologies is building a platform consisting of two main components: A trusted recommendation service, a web service to deliver trusted service recommendations based on users’ and providers’ social relationships and other data, and A decentralised and blockchain-based protocol to enable users to make publicly verifiable staked endorsements (or disapprovals) of services, and to facilitate the necessary data provision. Each of these activities has the potential to earn rewards for the user, thus incentivising them to partake. The protocol will also not only be useable for our own service, but also other, 3rd-party services. UTU Tecnologies wants to incentivise clients directly to provide data. For this purpose, we devise a blockchain-based protocol with a non-transferable utility token — UTU Tokens — to be built on a blockchain platform. Intuitively, clients will be rewarded for active participation in the system with UTU Tokens. They can be used to make staked endorsements and access trusted recommendations provided by the UTU Recommendation Service and other services. The token will be non-transferable to prevent people “buying into” the network, essentially buying trust. “

UTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

