Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 120,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,660,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Uxin by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

