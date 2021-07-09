Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Up 5.7%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 120,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,660,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million for the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
