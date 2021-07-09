Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 66,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,056,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Uxin by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

