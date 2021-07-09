Validity Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Validity coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $877,123.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.26 or 0.00332538 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,346,275 coins and its circulating supply is 4,345,726 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

